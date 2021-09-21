MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sound Alerts Get Ready": an encouraging exploration of faith that pushes readers to seek a deeper relationship with God. "Sound Alerts Get Ready" is the creation of published author Mark Rodriguez.

Rodriguez shares, "When I started the manuscript, as I was nearing the end portion of the work, realizing I needed a title, beforehand, and I couldn't come up with one, that my cell phone kept 'bugging me', (if you will), and thought there it is, 'Sound Alerts Get Ready'. Hopefully, the reader will grasp the title, and it's context, and realize that reading the Holy Bible, is a sound (practical) alert, and that they need to get ready, 'as it were', as that day draws nearer, than when we first believed. Hallelujah, Amen. & Amen."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Rodriguez's new book is a unique and enjoyable discussion of important lessons found within the Bible.

Rodriguez writes in hopes of inspiring and engaging others who seek to build and nurture a strong relationship with God.

View a synopsis of "Sound Alerts Get Ready" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Sound Alerts Get Ready" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Sound Alerts Get Ready," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.