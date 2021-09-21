MEADVILLE, Pa., Sep. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Sound Alerts Get Ready": an encouraging exploration of faith that pushes readers to seek a deeper relationship with God. "Sound Alerts Get Ready" is the creation of published author Mark Rodriguez.
Rodriguez shares, "When I started the manuscript, as I was nearing the end portion of the work, realizing I needed a title, beforehand, and I couldn't come up with one, that my cell phone kept 'bugging me', (if you will), and thought there it is, 'Sound Alerts Get Ready'. Hopefully, the reader will grasp the title, and it's context, and realize that reading the Holy Bible, is a sound (practical) alert, and that they need to get ready, 'as it were', as that day draws nearer, than when we first believed. Hallelujah, Amen. & Amen."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mark Rodriguez's new book is a unique and enjoyable discussion of important lessons found within the Bible.
Rodriguez writes in hopes of inspiring and engaging others who seek to build and nurture a strong relationship with God.
