MEADVILLE, Pa., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "House of Estrella": a gripping narrative that will pull at the heartstrings. "House of Estrella" is the creation of published author Marlin Scott Collins.
Collins shares, "The curse was with the trauma. It was with growing up that the winds of it affected my life. The scene changed with identity and personality. It became many who were lost."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marlin Scott Collins's new book is a vividly detailed journey of faith and unexpected surprises.
Collins crafts an imaginative work within the pages of this compelling narrative.
