MEADVILLE, Pa., April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Coming Out of the Shell: Living with HIV, Schizophrenia, Lichen Planus, Migraines, and Obesity": a poignant examination of the highs and lows of life. "Coming Out of the Shell: Living with HIV, Schizophrenia, Lichen Planus, Migraines, and Obesity" is the creation of published author, Marlyn Torres, a dedicated volunteer.
Marlyn writes, "Hi beloved reader: You will find throughout this book how I have grown through all these years with different medical conditions and how I have found good health in my emotional life. What I thought will bring a challenge was subject to change. Life experiences have shown me how to be able to understand different life situations. Here in this book you will see how God has worked in my life and how He can work in yours as well. I hope you find hope and encouragement for a life full of new beginnings."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marlyn Torres' new book offers readers a personal look into the life of the author as she experiences heartbreak, loss, ill health, and, finally, a deep personal faith.
Torres' experience is an eye-opening tale told with an honest heart in hopes of inspiring readers not to give up on their darkest days.
