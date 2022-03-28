"Moments: One Woman's Soul-Baring Journey through Poetry" from Christian Faith Publishing author Marquita Holloman is a deeply personal collection of poetic writings inspired by the author's personal and spiritual life.
MEADVILLE, Pa., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Moments: One Woman's Soul-Baring Journey through Poetry": a potent assortment of poetic verse. "Moments: One Woman's Soul-Baring Journey through Poetry" is the creation of published author Marquita Holloman, a loving sister, mother, and grandmother who graduated from Lincoln University with a master's degree in Human Services and is a practicing Licensed Behavioral Specialist.
Holloman shares, "Moments, One Woman's Soul-Baring Journey through Poetry is a book that includes my experiences and the experiences of others, which were tragic, inspirational, or soul-searching-experiences that have made a difference in my life. Hopefully, the poetry in this book will have a positive impact that will inspire reflection, encourage change, and in some instances, heal wounded hearts and souls."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marquita Holloman's new book will draw readers in and encourage time for reflection towards healing.
Holloman shares in hopes of empowering others to find their truth and heal spiritual wounds.
Consumers can purchase "Moments: One Woman's Soul-Baring Journey through Poetry" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
