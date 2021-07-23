MEADVILLE, Pa., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Santa's Special Gift": an exciting Christmas story. "Santa's Special Gift" is the creation of published author Marsha A. White-Strawn, a retired educator after thirty-four years who lives in North Carolina with her loving husband, Larry. Together they enjoy spending time with family, especially grandchildren, and friends.
White-Strawn shares, "Santa's Special Gift is the story of special friends. They are brought together, and wonderful blessings take place! In this adventure, the group is off to the North Pole to experience the best Christmas gift they could ever receive."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marsha A. White-Strawn's new book is an imaginative trip to the North Pole with a group of young friends.
Young readers will be delighted with the colorful imagery and enjoyable narrative in this sweet, faith-based tale of Christmas.
View a synopsis of "Santa's Special Gift" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Santa's Special Gift" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Santa's Special Gift," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
