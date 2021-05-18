MEADVILLE, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Justin and Benja's Adventures in Dignity Village: A Child's View of Migrant Protection Protocols": an emotional book exhibiting the life of two less fortunate boys in the Dignity Village. As the readers flip through the pages, they will discover that the ability to bounce back and find happiness, even at the lowest of lows, is possible if they hold onto their faith and hope. "Justin and Benja's Adventures in Dignity Village: A Child's View of Migrant Protection Protocols" is the creation of published author Marsha Ralston, a retired X-ray technician, an avid volunteer to different charities, wife, mother, and grandmother who loves spending time with her loved ones.
Ralston shares, "What happens to children when families are forced to live in tents for many months at a time? This is a story about two boys and the resilience they show after being uprooted from their respective homes and countries. They learn from their parents in believing in God, helping others, and staying a family: this keeps them smiling."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marsha Ralston's new book is a potent and emotionally astute story that readers of all ages can reflect on. Kids will surely enjoy the water-colored art sprinkled in the pages of this book. Moreover, adults will rediscover the beauty of lending kindness without asking anything in return.
View a synopsis of "Justin and Benja's Adventures in Dignity Village: A Child's View of Migrant Protection Protocols" on YouTube.
