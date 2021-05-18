MEADVILLE, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Our World": a cheerful and heartfelt short story that introduces God and His creations and emphasizes on the vastness of His power and love. Included in this insightful read are vibrant illustrations that children will surely find fascinating to look at. "Our World" is the creation of published author Martha Manning, an amazing woman who was born in Evans, Georgia, and has spent most of her life in South Carolina. She is a devoted wife and mother to three wonderful children. Martha is also passionate about the field of education.
Manning shares, "The purpose of writing this book is for the parents to be able to teach their children some of the things God has done for people in our world. It is written with rhyming words, and soon the children will be able to read the message for themselves. I believe your children will treasure having this book in their hands to read and learn about God's creation."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Martha Manning's new book is an astonishing read that discusses the beauty found in God's different creations. The author birthed this book to help children in developing faith towards the Creator and nourish their souls by knowing about Him.
View a synopsis of "Our World" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Our World" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Our World," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing