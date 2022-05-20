"Easter and Me: A Bible Story for Children with Life Applications" from Christian Faith Publishing author Martha Yamnitz offers young readers an informative read about the importance of Easter with discussion questions for reading comprehension and reflection.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Easter and Me: A Bible Story for Children with Life Applications": a thoughtful story of Jesus's crucifixion and resurrection for young readers. "Easter and Me: A Bible Story for Children with Life Applications" is the creation of published author Martha Yamnitz, devoted mother and children's ministry director, and illustrator Jeri Hanson, a dedicated artist and friend.
Yamnitz shares, "It is the greatest story ever told. The story of God's love for us and his Son's determination to make a way for us to live with him forever! Explore the events and feel the emotions leading up to the miraculous moment of Jesus rising from the dead. Easter and Me is a Bible story written for children with life application questions that will help children of all ages see God's love for them and Jesus's great desire to never be separated from them. This is a book designed for caregivers and children to share, taking them through the story of Easter. Questions are placed on each page to be used by parents, grandparents, or teachers to help children grasp how the Easter story, found in the New Testament, matters and relates to their life today. With delightful illustrations enhancing the story and questions that can be used to start great discussions, Easter and Me is a book your family will turn to again and again.
"Please visit thebibleandme.org for additional tips and ideas for using Easter and Me with your children or class."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Martha Yamnitz's new book presents an articulate opportunity to discuss what Easter is all about.
Yamnitz presents an encouraging and easy-to-follow approach to studying key scripture for young minds.
Consumers can purchase "Easter and Me: A Bible Story for Children with Life Applications" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
