MEADVILLE, Pa., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Zacchaeus and Me": a delightful retelling. "Zacchaeus and Me" is the creation of published author, Martha Yamnitz, devoted mother and children's ministry director, and illustrator, Jeri Hanson, dedicated artist and friend.
Yamnitz writes, "As you and your family read Zacchaeus and Me, you see how Jesus reacts to Zacchaeus when he has been making all the wrong choices and how Zacchaeus reacts when Jesus shows him love. Who hasn't made the wrong choice at times? Do your kids know the love of Jesus reaching out to them through the good and the bad? Find out as you read and talk through the story of Jesus and Zacchaeus based on Luke 19:1–10 in the New Testament. As with all the books in The Bible and Me Series, life-application questions placed on each page can be used to help children grasp how this Bible story relates to the choices they make in their lives and the life-changing love they can receive from Jesus. With captivating illustrations by Jeri Hanson enhancing the story and questions that can be used to start great discussions, Zacchaeus and Me will certainly become a family favorite.
Please visit thebibleandme.org for additional tips and ideas for using Zacchaeus and Me with your children or class."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Martha Yamnitz's new book offers parents and young readers an opportunity to discuss Zacchaeus and the role he played in the life of Jesus.
With pleasant storytelling and lovingly crafted illustrations, this title is certain to engage young readers.
View a synopsis of "Zacchaeus and Me" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Zacchaeus and Me" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Zacchaeus and Me", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing