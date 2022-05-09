"The Quest for Contentment" from Christian Faith Publishing author Martin Freeman is a moving argument for the importance of relying on faith to live a peaceful life.

MEADVILLE, Pa., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Quest for Contentment": a potent guide to finding contentment through God's grace. "The Quest for Contentment" is the creation of published author Martin Freeman, a devoted spiritual leader who currently serves as a school counselor.

Freeman shares, "The Quest for Contentment was written with the intent to identify the origin of contentment and learn how to live a life of contentment. Man must endeavor, through God's Word, to 'learn' contentment."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Martin Freeman's new book will inspire and encourage the spirit as readers reflect on this moving discussion.

Freeman shares in hopes of empowering others to nurture a strong relationship with God's Word.

Consumers can purchase "The Quest for Contentment" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Quest for Contentment," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

