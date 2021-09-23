MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Purpose for Avery": a delightful narrative of hope and faith. "A Purpose for Avery" is the creation of published author Martin Lundquist, a native of Massachusetts who credits loving parents with providing a positive influence. Now a loving husband and father, Lundquist resides in New Hampshire.
Lundquist shares, "Avery Butler is a young doctor fresh out of medical school who is determined to serve God in all aspects of his life. On a mission trip to Papua New Guinea, we find Avery administering vaccines to a village of indigenous people on the Fly River.
"Whether he is telling others about Jesus or how he lives his life for Jesus, Avery is continually fulfilling his purpose that God intended for him. While getting to know the people of this remote part of the world, he comes to the realization that he may have a bigger impact on the people of this village than he originally thought.
"What he doesn't know yet is how his influence on others—through his actions and his character—will become a representation of his love for God.
"He finds that not only does he have the desire to serve his patients at work, his community, and his family, but also across the globe.
"How much impact could one man's God-given purpose have on a global scale?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Martin Lundquist's new book is an inspiring tale of learning of one's true purpose.
Lundquist presents an engaging tale of service, faith, and learning to trust in God's plan.
View a synopsis of "A Purpose for Avery" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "A Purpose for Avery" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "A Purpose for Avery," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing