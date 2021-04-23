MEADVILLE, Pa., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Li-emba, the Community Destroyer" is a narration that is rooted in the culture that prevails in peoples spread in different parts of the world. Li-emba is the creation of author Martin Moluwa Matute.
The author stresses that, "Li-emba is the cause of any and everything, it explains any and everything, and it solves nothing and nothing at all. Along with its brother Nyo-ngo, Li-emba has wreaked havoc in communities, a discord fully exploited by the Nga-nga entrepreneurs at the continual expense of victims bent on chasing illusionary problems, while creating strive in their communities."
"The maintenance of the Liemba-Nyongo status quo is of economic benefit to the Nga-nga Entrepreneurs, while its victims continue the seemingly endless search for solutions to their justified problems, by chasing the shadows of their adversaries."
View a synopsis of "Li-emba, the Community Destroyer" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Li-emba, the Community Destroyer" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Liemba, the Community Destroyer" contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing