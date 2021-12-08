MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reconstruction for the Next Generation: Addressing the Disconnect between Generations in the Urban Environment": a powerful exploration of what divides people and possible ways to reconnect. "Reconstruction for the Next Generation: Addressing the Disconnect between Generations in the Urban Environment" is the creation of published author Mary Barnes Brown, a graduate of Georgia State University, Saint Leo University, and the Interdenominational Theological Center in Atlanta.
Brown shares, "Through my day-to-day living, I saw a concerning development within our societal sphere. My concern is on a break among the generations that runs deeper than the normal trends of the younger generations being technologically savvy and the more mature generations talking about the 'old days.' We look at the greatest generation that faced the Great Depression as children then World War II as young adults. We look at the baby boomers as they ushered in an era of a strong work ethic and resourcefulness. The Gen X expanded technology. The millennials show their street smarts and are avid consumers. Then we see how the Gen Z develops their social media consumption habits and how they are always wired. This writing is to construct a new generation for looking forward to a change in our present-day generations. I hope my perspective will bring about some insight as to why we, as a generation, have been disconnected and why it is important to reconnect with all generations. The discussions here are the causes of the generational divide and some methods on how to bridge the gap among the generations. In the early stage of my writing, I examine how Martin Luther King Jr. sought to bridge the gap between the races to bring about a more perfect union. My goal is to bridge the generational gap to bring about a more harmonious people. Now is the time for us to evaluate and reevaluate our focus toward the goal of recovering our connection with all generations."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Barnes Brown's new book explores a series of points related to the conflicts between generations.
Brown shares an encouraging and positive approach to mending and nurturing interconnectedness from one generation to the next.
