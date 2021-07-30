MEADVILLE, Pa., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Unwavering Faith: A True Story": an engaging tale of life's trials and triumphs. "Unwavering Faith: A True Story" is the creation of published author Mary Cameon, a loving mother and grandmother who has worked a variety of satisfying careers which ultimately led to a love of caregiving to those in need.
Cameon shares, "God is alive and lives in us and through us. This is a true story based on a man and his wife's journey throughout their Christian life. Living with contentment and joy know matter the trials, struggles, and heartbreak of their circumstances.
"Through believing, trusting, obeying, and following God. God is their strength, making them even stronger in their unwavering faith. Christians must learn to experience and live daily in the power of the Holy Spirit is God's assurance that our salvation is secure—it is promised to us for all eternity."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Cameon's new book is an emotional and faith-filled testament to the sanctity of marriage.
The author shares the story of life lived and loved through to the final moments of caring for her cherished husband, Joe Cameon.
View a synopsis of "Unwavering Faith: A True Story" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Unwavering Faith: A True Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Unwavering Faith: A True Story," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
