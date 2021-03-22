MEADVILLE, Pa., March 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "ZZ's Amazing Adventure" is an educational story for children to help them understand Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, or AATD. "ZZ's Amazing Adventure" is the work of author Mary Cole, who is working to educate people about the many proteins in the body and how they work.
Cole shares, "This is an amazing story about a protein and a large group of people coming together to give you the 'finest quality of life!'
"We the people are dedicated to the finest quality life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Cole's new book is a well-illustrated, educational piece, chock-full of information and explanations to help kids understand this potentially deadly disease.
The book itself effectively discusses genetics, proteins, and the impact of AATD in everyday life. It also pays homage to all the individuals involved in managing the disease—from researchers, doctors, nutritionists, and staff.
This educational piece of literature is something that parents should read to their children who have AATD, to help them understand the disease in a fun and child-friendly way.
