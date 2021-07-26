MEADVILLE, Pa., July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Day I Came Back: A Story of Hope": a powerful story of God's grace. "The Day I Came Back: A Story of Hope" is the creation of published author Mary D. Boland, a native of Albany, Texas, who became a Christian at the age of eight.
Boland shares, "It should have been the beginning of a beautiful life with the man she had been praying for, for years. In the beginning, it was. But as the days, months, and years went by, it seemed that there were more trials than joy. This wasn't what life was supposed to be, and she longed for more.
"She had not been in trouble in her adult life; however, in an eight-month period, she went to jail not once, but two times. She found herself isolated and alone. Her husband stayed gone most of the time, and when he was home, he was cold and distant. How had life gotten so out of control?
"Hopelessness crept in. Bitterness arose. Life turned mundane, and there appeared to be no light at the end of the tunnel. When bargaining with God showed no relief, she turned from Him, no longer believing in his goodness.
"She was hurt, numb, lonely, and knew she needed more in her life. She knew what was missing, but she had grown so hard-hearted that she could no longer hear the loving voice of the Father or the whispering of the Holy Spirit. She was in a dark desolate place both spiritually and emotionally.
"Then on that crisp November morning, she made a decision that would forever change her life. Alone, hopeless, bitter, and empty, she drove to that little church on the corner. Gaining the courage to enter, she opened the door.
"The pastor was preaching, so she sat in the back. After the sermon was over, a single prayer prayed over her reminded Mary that she was loved and that she was not alone. Hope restored, she knew she had found a place where she could find truth, healing, and peace.
"In God's perfect timing, she came back."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary D. Boland's new book is a compelling example of how she was restored through faith.
Boland's inspiring story is a straightforward discussion of the slow spiral that led to nearly losing a life built on love and faith to bitterness and anger.
