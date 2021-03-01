MEADVILLE, Pa., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Transformational Power of Forgiveness: The Anchor of the Soul" is a book that discusses the benefits of forgiveness to a person's physical, mental, and spiritual health. "The Transformational Power of Forgiveness: The Anchor of the Soul" is the work of published author Mary D. McKenzie, an accomplished woman of faith and influence with a passion for healing and wholeness.
McKenzie shares, "The Transformational Power of Forgiveness reveals precious biblical pearls that will unlock the portals to divine healing and inner peace to your body, spirit, and soul. Inside you will discover that forgiveness offers a wealth of mental and physical benefits, while unforgiveness is linked to many health challenges, including the possibility of cancer. You will uncover that the act of forgiveness gives you the power to make a difference in the world. Also, you will find an interactive study guides packed with valuable tools to strengthen, encourage, and empower you through the healing journey."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary D. McKenzie's new book offers forgiveness as a powerful act in this otherwise unforgiving world.
This book also includes interactive study guides with valuable tools for the readers to strengthen, encourage, and empower themselves throughout their healing and forgiving journey.
View a synopsis of "The Transformational Power of Forgiveness: The Anchor of the Soul" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Transformational Power of Forgiveness: The Anchor of the Soul" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Transformational Power of Forgiveness: The Anchor of the Soul," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
