MEADVILLE, Pa., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "December Is My Favorite Holiday": a wonderful Christmas tale. "December Is My Favorite Holiday" is the creation of published author, Mary Ellen Brown-Carréon, a loving mother of four, doting grandmother to two, and proud resident of Chicago.
Brown-Carréon shares, "December Is My Favorite Holiday is a story of family traditions that children look forward to in preparation for Christmas. So even though all the rituals lead up to one big day, Christmas, the real fun is in the family time we celebrate throughout the month of December: tree lightings, family and friend gatherings, gift giving, as well as some ethnic traditions (Latin and European) and the author's local Chicago traditions such as the Walnut room, snack with Santa, and Christkindlemart. These traditions will ring true for most families and hope you will add your own family's traditions to the story with a special page included for you to list them."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Ellen Brown-Carréon's new book is an enjoyable story of holiday traditions.
With a charming narrative and richly detailed illustrations, young readers will experience the thrilling Christmas season no matter the time of year.
View a synopsis of "December Is My Favorite Holiday" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "December Is My Favorite Holiday" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "December Is My Favorite Holiday", contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing