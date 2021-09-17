MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "What's Forever For: Romance, Suspense, Adventure, and a Little Ghostly": an suspenseful thriller that will have readers racing to see what end awaits. "What's Forever For: Romance, Suspense, Adventure, and a Little Ghostly" is the creation of published authors Mary Engquist and Joe Leone. Engquist is a passionate creator who enjoys writing and crafting skits. Leone, Mary's brother, is a former engineer who also enjoys the art of creativity.
Engquist and Leone share, "Inspired by true events, this book will keep you on the edge of your seat. Why does a small child named Nicole see these ghostly intruders and no one believes her until years later when her brother Jeff sees them too? Her mother was from a long line of witches, but Nicole never wanted to follow in her footsteps even though as a child, she realized she had powers of her own and tried not to use them.
"She gets married eventually, and the ghostly intruders possess her husband, which causes her and her kids so much danger, confusion, and heartache. When she can take it no more and files for divorce, she then falls in love with a man named Pat, who puts her on a pedestal, falling madly in love with her. What happens next? You, for sure, will want to know the ending."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Engquist and Joe Leone's new book is an engaging occult fiction with a twist.
Engquist and Leone's tale is one that will leave readers a little wary of the bumps heard in the night as a tale of unseen forces weaves through the reader's imagination.
