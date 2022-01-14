MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Secret Service of Angels": a gripping tale of faith and unexpected turns. "The Secret Service of Angels" is the creation of published author Mary 'Fig' Stearne, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother who was born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Stearne shares, "Have you ever heard the expression, 'What you don't know can't hurt you.'
"Well, this story is more like 'what you can't see won't hurt you,' or can it?
"All around us, there is another dimension that no human can see or feel, except to those whom are chosen. They will team up with the Secret Service of Angels, and one of the chosen ones is trying to solve an eight-year-old mystery.
"Maria's grandparents were presumably killed by what was called an act of nature. She will be accompanied by a friend from her adolescent years, Robert McDaniel, who will make their journey together complete and unforgettable. Maria Thomson will discover that her grandfather's stories were not just stories but facts about a secret life he and her grandmother shared.
"Tobit, Maria's grandfather, was in the military, and he also was a CID (Criminal Investigation Command) agent. But there was a special agency within the agency that very few knew about. Now after eight years, Lieutenant Maria Thompson and Corporal Robert McDaniel both in the Marine Corps will be involved in a battle that no human could ever prepare themselves for.
"Maria and Robert will devote themselves to a mystery they were destined to solve. On Maria's grandparents Sarah and Tobit Wright's estate, they will find a box that holds visions that must not get into the enemy's hands. And this enemy is the prince of darkness—the one whom some say does not exist. And that is what he wants the world to believe. His ancient fallen angels will bring all their evil powers to stop Maria and Robert. The angels of the Lord will also do what they were created for: to weed the fields of the world and bring home the good seeds—the children of the kingdom. Just like the parable of the weeds in the field."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary 'Fig' Stearne's new book is certain to delight and entertain as readers race to find out what will become of Maria and Robert.
With an ancient evil stirring in the shadows, will Maria and Robert make it out with their lives? Readers will be excited to see how this compelling work turns out.
Consumers can purchase "The Secret Service of Angels" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Secret Service of Angels," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing