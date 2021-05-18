MEADVILLE, Pa., May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Ode to Jesus": an earnest collection of poetry dedicated to the way, the truth, the light— Jesus Christ. This sincerely written anthology is the author's way of conversing and giving praises to her Savior. "Ode to Jesus" is the creation of published author Mary Grace Ana Apura, a Filipina educator who graduated with a bachelor's degree in Education from University of San Carlos in Cebu, Philippines, and obtained her master's in Multicultural Education at the College of Mount Saint Vincent, Riverdale, New York. She's passionate about writing, traveling, dancing, and painting.
Apura shares, "In my quiet time with the Lord and even when I am in crowded places, the need to praise him, commune with him, and simply talk to him is like a string of conversations that pop up in my mind akin to having a heart-to-heart talk or a simple chat with a trusted confidante who is always by my side. There were times, I jotted down my thoughts and before I knew it, I had already composed a number of heartfelt poems all about my savior, my redeemer, my Lord, my fortress, and my friend, Jesus Christ. This compilation of compositions gave birth to my poem anthology; Ode to Jesus."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Grace Ana Apura's new book is a genuine anthology of written poetry that anyone who lives with Jesus in their daily lives can relate to. This astonishing selection of well-versed poems are embedded with love and appreciation.
