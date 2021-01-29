MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Fireworks and Foggy Farewells": an exciting tale that follows another adventure of the Children of the Light to unravel mysteries; and Thomas, who learns to embrace closer the Fruits of the Spirit. "Fireworks and Foggy Farewells" is the creation of published author Mary I. Schmal, an educator with a bachelor's and master's degree in education. Having taught kindergarten to college students, she enjoys the opportunity to develop their creativity and love of learning.
Schmal shares, "Unexpected events occur in 1885 on Cobblestone Island for the nine Children of the Light. In dense fog, characters leave the island. Lucinda DePere departs for another country. Three beloved characters bid farewell while the rightful owners of Cottage Parakaleó return to the island. The pirates reappear, but one is up to no good. The boys discover a hidden treasure in their hideaway cave. In the General Store, a curious upper room is unlocked. Fireworks light up the island, objects continue to disappear, and children get locked in a cellar. One mystery is solved with startling results. Thomas and his Nektosha friend, Warm Autumn Breeze, hold a secret they dare not share until the time is right. Throughout the adventures, Thomas is reminded that self-control is a Fruit of the Spirit that blesses not only him but all 'Children of the Light.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary I. Schmal's new book is a wonderful fiction shared to audiences of all ages in the hopes that this entire series will influence readers to explore deeper the light and wisdom of God's words.
View a synopsis of "Fireworks and Foggy Farewells" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Fireworks and Foggy Farewells" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Fireworks and Foggy Farewells," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
