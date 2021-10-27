MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Keys to the Mysteries": a creative journey back to discover what final mysteries await. "Keys to the Mysteries" is the creation of published author Mary I. Schmal, an educator with a bachelor's and master's degree in education. Having taught kindergarten through college age, Schmal enjoys the opportunity to develop children's creativity and love of learning.
Schmal shares, "In this final episode, all mysteries come to completion. Adventures begun in 1884 find the Children of the Light two years older. Tiny keys unlock secrets from a desk, a box, and a crate. A skeleton key exposes a thrilling surprise behind a puzzling lighthouse door. Two children are injured. Pirates unload unusual treasure. Lucinda DePere's secret wows not only islanders but her two adoring suitors. Florence 'Dellie' Delight wonders why she is the only one of the nine not to receive an extraordinary gift. She never loses faith. Dellie knows that faithfulness is a blessed Fruit of the Spirit guaranteed to her and to all 'Children of the Light.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary I. Schmal's new book is a welcome sixth installment to the author's Children of the Light Series.
Readers will find a compelling final installment to Schmal's lovingly crafted series within the pages of this imaginative work.
Consumers can purchase "Keys to the Mysteries" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Keys to the Mysteries," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing