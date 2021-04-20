MEADVILLE, Pa., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Life of a Spoiled Brat": a true and inspiring memoir about how one woman stood up against tribulations and how she has come to embrace the blessings from her losses in life. "The Life of a Spoiled Brat" is the creation of published author Mary Jean Rose, an eighty-one-year-old mother, grandmother, and great grandmother. She is now blessed to live with her daughter Susan in Grand Haven, Michigan, and have three other daughters nearby.
Rose shares, "The Life of a Spoiled Brat is the true first-person story of an eighty-one-year-old woman. The first five years of her life, she had the run of an eighty-acre farm and the total attention of her parents while they were working hard to make a living with horses and no electricity. Life was a challenge for her. She shows how she survived accidents and circumstances while growing up, and through two marriages, with divine grace, protection, and blessings in spite of her self-centeredness. Her first marriage ended with an alcoholic husband rejecting her. The second marriage was a marriage of convenience that started questionably and then turned out to be a blessing. In the end, she thinks she knows how Job must have felt."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Jean Rose's new book is a brilliant retelling that traces her own journey from being young to being an adult who went through endless battles. The wins and losses in her life have managed to shape her in becoming the woman that she is now.
View a synopsis of "The Life of a Spoiled Brat" on YouTube.
