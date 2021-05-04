MEADVILLE, Pa., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Secrets on the Eleventh Floor": a heart-wrenching tome that brings the readers to a wondrous world where they will witness a love that's genuine and pure. "The Secrets on the Eleventh Floor" is the creation of published author Mary Josephs, an author who started her career as an EMT. She also has edited many professional newsletters and published in medical journals.
Josephs writes, "After his wife is killed in a hit and run, Sal tries to cope with the grief and loneliness of his new, unwanted life. While wrapping up his wife's financial affairs, he turns to Sister Catherine to find a purpose for her life insurance, and she leads him up to a darkened, eleventh-floor wing of the hospital where she works and where his beloved Cassie had volunteered.
Sal learns that his wife was part of a secret rescue operation, saving babies who survived abortion attempts. As Sal reluctantly starts to help out, his life begins to take on a new purpose.
All the while, the killer and accomplice go about their lives thinking they have eluded discovery."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Josephs's new book unfolds a story that everyone can relate to as this account is being anchored to a genuine love of a husband who has lost his beloved wife in a hit and run.
View a synopsis of "The Secrets on the Eleventh Floor" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "The Secrets on the Eleventh Floor" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "The Secrets on the Eleventh Floor," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
