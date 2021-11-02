MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "My Story of Stroke and Near-Death Experience: Mary Engels Testimony": a potent reminder of God's grace. "My Story of Stroke and Near-Death Experience: Mary Engels Testimony" is the creation of published author Mary L. Engels.
Engels shares, "Many years ago, when Jesus revealed the Father to me as in Matthew 11:27, the Father said, 'You will be rejected as My Son was rejected, but many will come to know My Son because of your testimony.' The Lord said, 'I am going to give you a message, and many who hear will turn back to Me.' Forty years later, He said, 'Tell the people that I love them; that I am coming soon riding on the clouds for those that are ready and walking pure and holy before Me.'"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary L. Engels's new book is an engaging and heartfelt discussion of one of the most frightening moments in the author's life.
Engels shares in hopes of sharing the power of faith to those who need it most.
