"Little Bully Pup" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Lancaster is an enjoyable tale of friendship and learning to accept others as they are.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Little Bully Pup": a delightful story of one little pup's dreams of acceptance. "Little Bully Pup" is the creation of published author Mary Lancaster, a loving mother and licensed cosmetologist who resides in Michigan.
Lancaster shares, "Little Bully Pup is a Pit Bull puppy with no friends. She spends her days daydreaming of a life with friends. She holds out hope of finding friends to love, who will accept her for her even though she looks different than the other dogs at the park. Will that dream ever come true? Can she find a friend? Open up and see."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Lancaster's new book pairs a sweet tale with early reading sight words for young ones.
Lancaster presents a charming juvenile fiction that will delight and entertain young readers while imparting an important lesson.
