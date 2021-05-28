MEADVILLE, Pa., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pusstopher's New Home" is a fun book written in rhyme just for kids. "Pusstopher's New Home" is the work of author Mary Lou Perla, a cat lover and photographer of big cats whose work has been featured in magazines and postcards.

Mary Lou shares, "Pusstopher's New Home is the tale of a cat doll that comes to live with three live cats. His adventures are told, accompanied by colorful eye-catching illustrations. Written in rhyme, it weaves a fun-filled tale of Pusstopher's new life."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Lou Perla's new book shows her love for cats in a whimsical story about a cat doll that comes home to live with three live cats.

In this fun, collaborative work, Mary Lou Perla reminds her readers to "always remember to kiss your cat good night."

View a synopsis of "Pusstopher's New Home" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Pusstopher's New Home" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Pusstopher's New Home," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.