MEADVILLE, Pa., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Pusstopher's New Home" is a fun book written in rhyme just for kids. "Pusstopher's New Home" is the work of author Mary Lou Perla, a cat lover and photographer of big cats whose work has been featured in magazines and postcards.
Mary Lou shares, "Pusstopher's New Home is the tale of a cat doll that comes to live with three live cats. His adventures are told, accompanied by colorful eye-catching illustrations. Written in rhyme, it weaves a fun-filled tale of Pusstopher's new life."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Lou Perla's new book shows her love for cats in a whimsical story about a cat doll that comes home to live with three live cats.
In this fun, collaborative work, Mary Lou Perla reminds her readers to "always remember to kiss your cat good night."
View a synopsis of "Pusstopher's New Home" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Pusstopher's New Home" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Pusstopher's New Home," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
