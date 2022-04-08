"Where Did All the Flowers Go?" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Lou Sanchez is a delightful story of faith that explores the concept of waiting patiently in God's time.
MEADVILLE, Pa., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Where Did All the Flowers Go?": a sweet narrative of trusting in God. "Where Did All the Flowers Go?" is the creation of published author Mary Lou Sanchez, a dedicated grandmother and thankful Christian.
Sanchez shares, "Various children are looking for the beauty of God's creation and not understanding the season God allows for things to happen in His time. As there are seasons in weather, so are there seasons in life. As the Bible states in Ecclesiastes chapter 3, 'To everything a time.' Trust and have faith in our Heavenly Father as through these seasons, we are made whole. A time for everything (Ecclesiastes 3:1)."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Lou Sanchez's new book will empower and encourage young readers as they begin to learn about the importance of enjoying things as they come.
Sanchez shares a faith-based message in hopes of encouraging young readers to have patience and lean into God's plan for reassurance.
Consumers can purchase "Where Did All the Flowers Go?" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Where Did All the Flowers Go?," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
