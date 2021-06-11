MEADVILLE, Pa., June 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Girl Who Found the End of the Rainbow": a delightful leprechaun story. "The Girl Who Found the End of the Rainbow" is the creation of published author Mary McQuarrie, a passionate creator who enjoys photography, writing, and fashion design.

McQuarrie writes, "When the rain stopped, a little girl decided to walk around, and you would never guess what she finds."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary McQuarrie's new book is an entertaining children's tale.

With a sweet narrative and charming illustrations, McQuarrie invites readers on an adventure with Sally on a dreary, rainy day that turns into a day of fun.

View a synopsis of "The Girl Who Found the End of the Rainbow" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "The Girl Who Found the End of the Rainbow" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "The Girl Who Found the End of the Rainbow," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.