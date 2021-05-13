MEADVILLE, Pa., May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Reach Beyond the Breach": a heartfelt account reflecting the hurdles of the author, and how she did not let these stumbling blocks deter her God-given purpose. "Reach Beyond the Breach" is the creation of published author Mary Nell Green, a farmer's daughter who has been highly interested in the Bible since she was a kid. Green is now a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
Green shares, "To reach beyond the breach means to look beyond the trouble in your life by faith. In Hebrews 11:1, it says, 'Now faith is being sure of what we hope for and certain of what we do not see.' For example, a breach could be anything that comes against you. It may have happened six months ago; nevertheless, I'm hoping for what hasn't happened, and I'm sure that it will be manifested in my life. Therefore, I look beyond what the situation looks like and call those things that be not as though I already have it. Two years ago, I was diagnosed with melanoma cancer of the eye. That is a scary breach. Nevertheless, I put my trust and faith in God that my healing is already done according to his Word in 1 Peter 2:24. I encourage anyone who has a breach in your life to find the promise in God's Word and speak it daily and you will have what you say by your faith."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Nell Green's new book is a sympathizing literary work with a delightful goal to make the readers feel less unseen and unheard.
View a synopsis of "Reach Beyond the Breach" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Reach Beyond the Breach" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Reach Beyond the Breach," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
