MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Grandma's Tales": a lighthearted collection of children's stories. "Grandma's Tales" is the creation of published author Mary Pittman.
Pittman shares, "'Grandma Play with My Toys'
"Tells the story about a little boy opening his heart and toys to his grandmother. This heartfelt story was inspired by my grandson who wanted to give me something to do in my spare time.
"'I Dreamed I Was President'
"Story of a six-year-old boy with a broad imagination. Get ready to go on a journey with him as the president in his dream.
"'Aunt Rosie's Hair'
"This amusing story is about a diva that will not leave the house unless her hair is looking great and stacked high on her head.
"All three stories were written to make you laugh and appreciate family and friends."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Pittman's new book is a delightfully positive series of brief lyrical narratives.
With three engaging stories filled with colorful illustrations, Pittman hopes to inspire joy in the hearts of anyone who chooses to read this uniquely fun work.
View a synopsis of "Grandma's Tales" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase"Grandma's Tales" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Grandma's Tales," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
