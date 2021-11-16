MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Up the North": an enjoyable trip down memory lane to an unsuspecting cabin on the lake. "Up the North" is the creation of published author Mary Polin, a loving wife and professional wildlife artist who currently resides in South Carolina.

Polin shares, "The arrival at the lake was always punctuated with everyone piling out of the cars and rushing to the lake's edge. The smells were always the first to hit you—a combination of pine, birch, and moss. The cabin always had a musty smell, but everything smelled good to us."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Polin's new book will paint a vivid picture of idyllic summer getaways.

Polin's fond remembrances will engage and delight the imagination of readers as they journey back to a simpler time and place.

Consumers can purchase "Up the North" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Up the North," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

