"Perseverance of the Saints": an articulate exploration of the Book of Revelation and other key prophetic scriptures. "Perseverance of the Saints" is the creation of published author Mary Rountree.
Rountree shares, "The world had fallen under a dark spell of evil that crushed the freedom of nations through war, starvation, and foreign control. But the land of Israel prospered during this time, having been rescued by the hand of God from the enemies that surrounded them. Many Israelis realized the miraculous defeat of their enemies came from the Lord of hosts, the Son of God, Yeshua. They acknowledged Him through the Spirit of grace, and they trusted in Him.
"Through the chaos and upheaval of the times, a new world leader emerged. This powerful charismatic leader captured the hearts of the people around the world. He was anxious to prove his might and establish his rule. He acted promptly by offering Israel peace in exchange for land.
"Christians around the world recognized this agreement as a sign of the end-times. The churches filled to capacity with those wanting to get right with God. They anticipated a quick deliverance, but would they hold fast and persevere if their Savior delayed?"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Rountree's new book is a potent reminder of the knowledge available within familiar scripture.
Rountree presents a comprehensive reflection of the New Testament that offers students of the Bible a linear timeline.
