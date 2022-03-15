MEADVILLE, Pa., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Building and Spreading Faith through the Heart of a Child: God's Melting Pot": a delightful message of the power of prayer. "Building and Spreading Faith through the Heart of a Child: God's Melting Pot" is the creation of published author Mary (Sweet) Harris, a loving mother and grandmother who has dedicated her life to pursuing various forms of higher education since 1970.
Harris shares, "This book is about a little girl who has heard and watched her father and mother pray. She is very curious as to the reason(s) why so she can get a better understanding of this type of dedication.
"While she was absorbing the answers as they were given, she begins to build on that; then, she loved it so much, and now she wants to share (spread) this with her friends who were from different ethnic backgrounds and nationalities. One day, this little girl witnessed firsthand the importance of prayer.
"Prayer became an integral part of her life and in her little friends' lives. Because of this little girl, Building and Spreading Faith through the Heart of a Child: God's Melting Pot was created."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary (Sweet) Harris's new book will encourage the spirit of young believers as they begin to learn about God's love and promise to all.
Harris shares in hopes of nurturing a faithful spiritual life in young readers as they step into awareness of God's grace.
