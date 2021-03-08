MEADVILLE, Pa., March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Women of Faith and Courage: Stories of Women in the Bible and History": a captivating account that displays the stories of women with exceptional traits. "Women of Faith and Courage: Stories of Women in the Bible and History" is the creation of published author Mary Walker, an avid blogger who has researched over 300 tales of women in the Bible and history.
Walker writes, "'Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace…' (I Peter 4:10).
"The women whose stories are in these pages display many exceptional traits. They are wise, dependable, thrifty, energetic, and unselfish. They are good wives, mothers, daughters, sisters, and friends. Some will stand out in one or more of these spheres, while others will shine in different areas. But there is one thing they all have in common: they were all very courageous. How do these women show their courage?
"Many will exhibit grace under fire. They have a strong presence of mind. They can act decisively because they are sure of their convictions.
"A courageous woman can say, 'I'm sorry,' and mean it. She is gracious.
"Courageous women depend on God. They trust Him and accept His will in their lives. They are willing to accept what God gives them in their lives. When they perceive His will, they put their all into the tasks before them.
"Brave women are willing to take a stand for what they believe. They will draw a line in the sand and not cross it. Unjust powers, no matter how fearsome, will not deter them from their righteous goals.
"Courageous women also love others. They are unselfish. They put the needs of others ahead of their own. Their confidence in God's call in their lives is high enough to free them to be able to act independently.
"Women of courage will share Christ's gospel of peace, forgiveness, joy, and love with others.
"We live in uncertain times. Only the courageous woman will get through the perils holding her head up high. In these stories, we have examples before us of how a victorious life can be lived."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Walker's new book empowers women by telling them Bible-based stories and sharing with them life-changing lessons that can help them become more courageous and stronger to deal with the challenges they will be facing along their journey.
