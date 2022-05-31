"Women of Peace and Justice: Stories of Women in the Bible and History" from Christian Faith Publishing author Mary Walker is an articulate exploration of women who have added to and promoted the Christian faith.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Women of Peace and Justice: Stories of Women in the Bible and History": an encouraging discussion of key roles women have played over time. "Women of Peace and Justice: Stories of Women in the Bible and History" is the creation of published author Mary Walker, a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who carries degrees from Portland Seminary, Western Seminary, and Western Oregon University.
Walker shares, "People are longing for peace and justice. The women whose stories are in these pages followed the Lord Jesus Christ in his way of compassion and justice for the world. The Gospel message is better presented when Christians match their actions to their words in acts of mercy and love. These women pursued a God of peace and justice who respects all persons, especially the lowly, the weak, the forgotten, the marginalized, and the poor.
"Lasting peace comes through faith in the Lord Jesus Christ. True justice comes from God. 'Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God through our Lord Jesus Christ,' (Romans 5:1–2). Justified women and men who have the peace, comfort, and assurance of God's forgiveness have the privilege and the responsibility to advance true justice as they spread the gospel of peace in word and deed. From Shiphrah and Puah to Dorothy Day, the women in these stories are a shining example for Christ's followers who have been empowered by the Holy Spirit to take the message of hope to a lost world.
"'He has shown you, O mortal, what is good. And what does the Lord require of you? To act justly and to love mercy and to walk humbly with hour God.' (Micah 6:8)"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Walker's new book is an enjoyable and carefully researched exploration of Christian history.
Walker offers a compelling look into the lives of women from the Old Testament through the nineteenth century in this engaging work.
Consumers can purchase "Women of Peace and Justice: Stories of Women in the Bible and History" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Women of Peace and Justice: Stories of Women in the Bible and History," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing