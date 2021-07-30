MEADVILLE, Pa., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Behold!: Wedding Garments for a Bride and Groom to Be Worn Twice": a moving narrative of the sacred covenant of marriage. "Behold!: Wedding Garments for a Bride and Groom to Be Worn Twice" is the creation of published author Mary Walmsley, who was born in 1928, married in 1951, and is the mother of three, grandmother of four, and great grandmother of six. Walmsley has been the recipient of several prestigious awards for embroidery and quilting.
Walmsley shares, "In the car while driving away from the darkness of divorce, a woman experiences her first encounter with the living God. As it says in the Bible, when she didn't know what to say, the Lord put words in her mouth, and she was amazed! Thus began a wondrous journey in faith.
"She found a job as the sole clerk in a small needlework shop. Surrounded by fabrics and threads plus daily contacts with enthusiastic customers, she was drawn into doing fine embroidery herself for the first time in her life. Encouraged by the success of her first piece, she began to plan a way to express with needle and thread her thoughts about God and marriage, and the wedding garments were conceived.
"An angel appeared to the woman to reveal God's purpose for these garments, which purpose reaches far beyond anything she had in mind.
"These garments have a role to play in God's plan for the health, success, and happiness of marriages in the future. They represent something new and something old—a new fashion for wedding attire in which both bride and groom wear complementary garments and an old tradition that both bride and groom wear their wedding garments twice, on the wedding day and also on the day of burial. Their message spans centuries and continents."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Walmsley's new book is an inspiring message that tells of the long sacred unity of marriage.
The author's faith and belief in God's plan is apparent with the pages of this uniquely captivating tale.
