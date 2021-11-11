MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "A Bedtime Cat Story": a charming children's work filled with good-natured mischief and important spiritual lessons. "A Bedtime Cat Story" is the creation of published author Mary Wilks, a cum laude graduate of the University of Houston who carries a Bachelor of Fine Arts in painting and drawing. Wilks is a loving wife and mother who resides in the Houston area.
Wilks shares, "In A Bedtime Cat Story, Sarah takes an ABC journey of nightly rituals while Whiskers anxiously awaits to be chosen as her bedtime buddy. Unbeknownst to her, a prankster lurks in the shadows waiting to give her a big surprise. This story is a mixture of memories of my children and my cat, Whiskers. Whether it is Stephen's ABC blocks, or Sarah's monkey PJs, or Barry's stuffed animals, children will find familiar items in their own room as well. The colorful illustrations are fun to look at while the rhyming verse makes learning ABCs fun. This bedtime story ends, as our story time always ended, with a bedtime prayer. Included are story-related Bible verses to add to your family-time discussions."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Wilks's new book is a delightful narrative for children and their loved ones to share at the end of the day.
With an engaging story and vibrant illustrations created by the author, young readers will find an imaginative and wholesome family tale.
Consumers can purchase "A Bedtime Cat Story" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
