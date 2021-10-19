MEADVILLE, Pa., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Indian Gardens": a fun opportunity to explore rock collecting with young readers. "Indian Gardens" is the creation of published authors Mary Williams and Dorene Smith. Williams is an accomplished artist who has won blue ribbons and honorable-mention status in galleries throughout the East Coast of America. Smith shares in Williams's passion for geology and rock hunting. A native of Massachusetts, Smith now resides in New Hampshire.
An excerpt from the book shares, "Indian Gardens is a delightful learning experience about a small woodland American Indian tribe from New England, called the Niswa. These people were avid rock hounds. The book shows the readers the importance of collecting rocks: how rocks were stored, prepared for various tools, and used in daily activities.
"It is with prayer that the coauthors, Mary Williams and Dorene Smith, hope that this explanation of history will inspire young readers to indulge in rock exploring and maybe even produce future rock collectors, simply by seeing what's in a rock."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mary Williams and Dorene Smith's new book offers young readers an introduction to rock collecting and the importance this activity held for the Niswa people.
Mary and Dorene's love of rock hunting and history is apparent within the pages of this educational work.
