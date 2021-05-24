MEADVILLE, Pa., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Soul Music Volumes 1 And 2: The Potter's Hands": an elevating read that imparts warmth in each verse of every poem. It aims to celebrate every creation made by the Creator and hopes to uplift readers from life's adversities. "Soul Music Volumes 1 And 2: The Potter's Hands" is the creation of published author MaryAnn Zilko, a passionate writer and poet, a secretary for over twenty years of her life, a faithful wife to her husband and childhood sweetheart, and a mother to five children who bore her twelve grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She is a breast cancer survivor who now resides in Pittsburgh.
Zilko shares, "To my readers, I have always loved lighthouses. In fact, I have gathered a small collection over the years. I was also fortunate enough to be able to see seven of them while on vacation with my two sisters at Old Orchard Beach in Maine. They are even more majestic than their photos. They remind me of safety, clear paths, assurance, and help to find the way.
"In my poems, I have followed the same message. Some of the poems tell of finding hope in the darkest news you receive—'An Unexpected Journey,' 'Time to Say Goodbye,' and 'His Garden.' Some of them are humorous—'Bambi and Kin in My Front Yard,' 'Goodbye Romance,' and 'Into the Woods.' Some are patriotic—'God Bless Our Heroes,' 'Tribute—Memorial Day,' and 'My Flag.'
"All of them are really poems of praise to the Father of all creation. His splendor and majesty are everywhere you look. His creation is so magnificent you can't help but to rejoice and thank Him for giving us so much beauty to enjoy.
"My poems are my way of saying thank you to the Lord of all. They were written with much prayer and thought. As you read them, I hope you enjoy them as much as I did in writing them. And as a breast-cancer survivor, I must say that God is good!
Thank you so much, and God bless."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, MaryAnn Zilko's new book is a heartfelt compilation of poems designed to express admiration and gratefulness towards the Almighty. The author's overflowing love and admiration for God fills the pages of this book.
