MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Soaring on the Wings of Love": a charming arrangement of poetic verses. "Soaring on the Wings of Love" is the creation of published author Maryland Ellis Smith, a happily married octogenarian who enjoys spending time with her large extended family. She has been married for sixty-one years to John E. Smith and together they live in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Smith shares, "As a bird flies freely through the air, so should our love for one another flow through our being.
"Our first and most important commandment for our life is love (Matt. 22:34–40).
We rise in our spirit, our everyday living, and in the eyes of those around us as well as in the eyes of our Savior when we follow God's word daily."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maryland Ellis Smith's new book is a compilation of verses inspired by the author's life and love.
Smith presents a collection of thoughtful and enjoyable poems in hopes of inspiring others in their faith and appreciation of the small moments of life.
