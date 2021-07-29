MEADVILLE, Pa., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Soaring on the Wings of Love": a charming arrangement of poetic verses. "Soaring on the Wings of Love" is the creation of published author Maryland Ellis Smith, a happily married octogenarian who enjoys spending time with her large extended family. She has been married for sixty-one years to John E. Smith and together they live in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Smith shares, "As a bird flies freely through the air, so should our love for one another flow through our being.

"Our first and most important commandment for our life is love (Matt. 22:34–40).

We rise in our spirit, our everyday living, and in the eyes of those around us as well as in the eyes of our Savior when we follow God's word daily."

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maryland Ellis Smith's new book is a compilation of verses inspired by the author's life and love.

Smith presents a collection of thoughtful and enjoyable poems in hopes of inspiring others in their faith and appreciation of the small moments of life.

View a synopsis of "Soaring on the Wings of Love" on YouTube.

Consumers can purchase "Soaring on the Wings of Love" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about "Soaring on the Wings of Love," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.

Media Contact

Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com

 

SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.