MEADVILLE, Pa., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Awesome Adventures of Miss Kitty and Her Woodland Friends": a charming tale of feline adventure. "Awesome Adventures of Miss Kitty and Her Woodland Friends" is the creation of published author, MarySue Peters, a loving wife, mother, and graduate of the former Memphis State University (University of Memphis).
Peters shares, "This book tells the adventures that befall Miss Kitty (a country cat with an aristocratic attitude) in one twenty-four-hour period. It touches on the importance of manners, fairness, and cleanliness. Follow her as she introduces you to a few of her dear woodland friends. You'll meet Petey Possum, Freddy Fox, and many more of her sweet, fun friends. She loves them all, even though a few can be quite annoying and mischievous."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, MarySue Peters' new book is a pleasing children's narrative with important messages.
Pairing a darling tale with pleasant illustrations, the author uses the adventures of Miss Kitty to help children learn the importance of manners, playing fair, as well as, taking care of yourself and your environment.
