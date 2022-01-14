MEADVILLE, Pa., Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Crying Willows": an enjoyable tale of love, faith, and family heritage. "The Crying Willows" is the creation of published author Mason Lakey, a native of the Appalachian Mountains who now resides in the Smoky Mountains.
Lakey shares, "In The Crying Willows, Angie Larrimore travels from her home in Kentucky to Virginia to write an autobiography about a successful family called the Tuckerings. On her journey away from home and her struggle to get her book published, she encounters personal and professional challenges as the true story of the Tuckering family unfolds in unexpected twists and turns. Meanwhile, her own life is about to be upturned. Finally, she will find out once and for all why the willows are crying and answer their call."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mason Lakey's new book will delight and entertain readers from the start with a cast of affable characters and a dash of romance.
Lakey is proud to present an engaging fiction that will draw on the heartstrings and engage the imagination.
