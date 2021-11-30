MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Jesus Is Waiting for Me": an engaging opportunity to discuss what comes after this life with young readers. "Jesus Is Waiting for Me" is the creation of published author Massiel Arreola, a mother of three, a devoted wife, and a first-time children's book author.
Arreola shares, "When we think of heaven, we often think of the family members who have passed away, which is naturally followed by sadness or used as a comforting thought for a loved one who is grieving. However, we often forget that heaven is our home, and God built it for all His beloved children to live with Him forever. Jesus Is Waiting for Me is a reminder of scripture: 'But we are citizens of Heaven, where Jesus Christ lives. And we are eagerly waiting for him to return as our Savior' (Philippians 3:20). Children will enjoy understanding the journey to heaven and will look forward to eternal life with Jesus. He is waiting for all of us."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Massiel Arreola's new book offers an encouraging and positive outlook on what comes after death.
Arreola shares in hopes of helping young believers see the joy that is available through faith in Jesus.
