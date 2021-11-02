MEADVILLE, Pa., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "God Interpreters: No Love Lost in Translation": a potent exploration of relevant scripture. "God Interpreters: No Love Lost in Translation" is the creation of published author Mathias Hilliker, a loving husband and minister who has a master's degree in apostolic leadership and applied ministry from Wagner University.
Hilliker shares, "God Interpreters: No Love Lost in Translation is a book that is pragmatic, innovative, and instructional. Using biblical concepts, it makes the unseen realm both visible and tangible. In this book, you are invited to get to know the Holy Spirit as a person, not an impersonal force but rather a friend, comforter, counselor, guide, teacher, and constant helper. Mathias shares what he calls the 'sequence of three.' The first is to recognize God's voice, then to understand what He is saying, and then how to respond to His voice. There is always a responsibility that comes with responding to His voice. In John 10:27, it says, 'My sheep hear my voice and I know them and they follow me.' Part of God knowing us is also knowing how He speaks to us so we can understand Him and understand His voice. A voice is the sound that communicates the content of a language. Language has four primary ways to communicate with us: verbal, nonverbal, written, and visual. God's language is expressed in all of these ways.
"As we experience an increase in revelation being poured out in these days (Acts 2), we will also be experiencing the sequence of three in prophetic revelation: godly revelation, soulish prophecy, and false prophecy. God Interpreters: No Love Lost in Translation will give practical insight and a wisdom perspective on the Office of the Prophet, the seven-mountain mandate, how to function in the marketplace, prophecy and healing in the workplace, and manifesting the invisible God.
"The questions for reflection at the end of each chapter enable you to think through the content and will benefit those who take the time to contemplate them.
—Aaron and Jill-Marie Evans, The Emerging Daniel Company Int'l"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mathias Hilliker's new book encourages readers to reflect upon God's word.
Hilliker shares in hopes of empowering others in their faith as they work to establish and nurture a closer relationship with God.
Consumers can purchase "God Interpreters: No Love Lost in Translation" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "God Interpreters: No Love Lost in Translation," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing