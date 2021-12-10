MEADVILLE, Pa., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "The Sissification of America's Young Men": a passionate discussion of the author's evaluation of how men how shifted from their true path. "The Sissification of America's Young Men" is the creation of published author Matt Guedes, a graduate of Dickinson College, a United States Army veteran, and currently the executive director of Camp Freedom in Pennsylvania.
Guedes shares, "We are living in a new era in the United States of America. Part of what comes with this new territory is the result of a very intentionally played long game that has worked for over sixty years to bring about these changes. Those who have worked so hard to change manhood and masculinity have done so with no regard at all for God or His plan. These organizations and their members have been relentless in their pursuit of removing God and His plan from our society. The long game has been played to perfection, and now we who love the Lord and His design for man must make changes in order to take back the ground which has been stolen. We must be willing to do so with a WIT (whatever it takes) mentality because the cost has been way too high. Before another generation of boys grow up without understanding what real manhood and masculinity are supposed to look like, we who love the Lord and America must stand. In this great read, Matt lays out the problem and how we got here. He gives you an assessment that must come before the fix. He then demonstrates the correction that is necessary to reverse the current state of affairs. Lastly, Matt walks through the reality of biblical manhood."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matt Guedes's new book is an engaging discussion of ways in which the world has changed since the 1960s.
Guedes draws inspiration from personal observation and spiritual reflection within the pages of this dissertation.
