MEADVILLE, Pa., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "From Mushrooms to the Messiah": a unique and enjoyable exploration of a life lived on the wild side until God called him back to grace. "From Mushrooms to the Messiah" is the creation of published author Matthew Jones, a loving husband and father who serves as the senior associate pastor at Harvest Valley Church in Pleasanton, California, and holds a master's degree in psychology. Besides pastoral ministry, Jones is also the international program manager at Berkeley City College and the author of the autobiographical adventure, "Explosive Inheritance."
Jones shares, "How do you define success?
"Is it a flourishing family life, prosperous career, healthy marriage, scholastic achievement, or physical fitness? Maybe your idea of success is a combination of the above. No matter how you define success, your journey to the top of that mountain requires commitment. From Mushrooms to the Messiah follows one man's journey to discover how to make and keep commitments that will ultimately provide the success and fulfillment that many of us desire.
"Prepare yourself for a wild ride through fraternity life and into the drug abuse that brought one man face-to-face with the God who would turn his life upside down. No matter your religion or worldview, From Mushrooms to the Messiah will test your understanding of God and redefine faith while offering a timeless and unique love story the world has never known. What are you waiting for? An adventure awaits the willing."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matthew Jones's new book is a thoughtful study of the author's experiences with drugs and finding God.
Readers will find an engaging true story of how Jones went from a carefree and reckless college student to a thoughtful and dedicated pastor within this energetic work.
View a synopsis of "From Mushrooms to the Messiah" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "From Mushrooms to the Messiah" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "From Mushrooms to the Messiah," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
