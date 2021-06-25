MEADVILLE, Pa., June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Miracle: The Long Journey Home": a gripping tale of loss and growth. "Miracle: The Long Journey Home" is the creation of published author Maureen Kincaid, a passionate educator with over thirty-five-years in the field. She experienced a life changing event which caused a loss of faith. As a cradle Catholic, she later returned to the Catholic Church and a renewed sense of faith.
Kincaid shares, "Miracle: The Long Journey Home is a personal narrative of tragedy and loss and one survivor's forty-year journey from trauma and hatred to joy and love through the grace of God. As a seventeen-year-old, the author was the victim of gun violence resulting in the death of a friend and coworker when an armed assailant entered the McDonald's restaurant at which she worked in 1979. The story tells of the trauma experienced by all present that night and the long journey that the author would take over forty years, leading her back to the gunman who committed the crimes and back to our Heavenly Father. Parallel to the author's story is the gunman's background and experience from childhood through his spiritual conversion while incarcerated.
"The spiritual journey of both the author and the gunman allowed not only for her to forgive him, but to embrace him as her friend and spiritual mentor. This is not an ordinary story of forgiveness, but rather a story of how a deep love of God cleanses the soul of all hatred and anger, leaving only love. The author describes a faith journey that will inspire all, especially those who have been traumatized as survivors of tragedy. Moreover, it will inspire a belief in the power of God to manifest His goodness in the darkest of days of despair, bringing light to even a prison cell where redemption can be born and the unlikeliest of friendships becomes possible."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maureen Kincaid's new book is a powerful testament to the power of forgiveness and the strength of the human spirit.
The author's spiritual tale is an engaging journey from anger and resentment to forgiveness and faith.
View a synopsis of "Miracle: The Long Journey Home" on YouTube.
Consumers can purchase "Miracle: The Long Journey Home" at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about "Miracle: The Long Journey Home," contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Media Contact
Christian Faith Publishing Media Department, Christian Faith Publishing, 8665540919, media@christianfaithpublishing.com
SOURCE Christian Faith Publishing