"Channels of Mercy: Divine Mercy in Poetry" from Christian Faith Publishing author Maureen McHeffey is a compelling collection of poetry that offers readers a deeply personal message of God's mercy.
MEADVILLE, Pa., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Channels of Mercy: Divine Mercy in Poetry": a celebration of the divine and God's gift. "Channels of Mercy: Divine Mercy in Poetry" is the creation of published author Maureen McHeffey, a dedicated mother to her two dear children, Joseph and Emma. McHeffey lives on Long Island where she works as a nurse practitioner. She returned to the Catholic Church after spending many years away.
McHeffey shares, "Channels of Mercy: Divine Mercy in Poetry is the author's debut collection of poetry written about God's gift of Divine Mercy, the many ways in which He desires to give us His mercy, and the opposition we face to receive His mercy. Each poem is paired with scripture and quotes from the Diary of St. Faustina so as to provide an illustrative glimpse into the mystery of Divine Mercy."
"God is mercy itself! Maureen McHeffey takes us on an artful and delightful journey with a passage from Sacred Scripture on one end and a quote from St. Faustina's Diary on the other. Each poem is situated in between as a beautiful lyric that carries us progressively deeper into the well of God's mercy. Read on. You will be richly rewarded!" —Monsignor Joseph Chapel, Adjunct Professor of Moral Theology, Seton Hall University
"Drawing on Scripture and the Diary of St. Faustina, these inspiring poems lead us on a quiet path where we may be drawn into grateful prayer, as we meditate on God's merciful and lavish love for us." —Dianne M. Traflet, JD, STD, Associate Dean, Immaculate Conception Seminary School of Theology; Author of "St. Edith Stein: A Spiritual Portrait"
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maureen McHeffey's new book offers readers engaging poetry alongside excerpts from the diary of St. Faustina, the Apostle of Mercy.
McHeffey shares a moving collection of inspired poetry that will encourage the spirit and warm the soul.
